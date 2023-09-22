The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with Archbishop Charles Scicluna’s Independence Day homily which he used to tear into the country’s economic model, saying that exploitation of the less fortunate and foreign workers has turned the Maltese from being colonised into colonisers.

In another story, the newspaper says more than 4,000 contraventions have been handed out against Y-plate vehicles between January and August this year for being parked in spots reserved for the public.

The Malta Independent quotes the Chamber of Commerce saying that businesses have to reduce their dependency on manual labour or reduce their head count.

L-Orizzont leads with the General Workers’ Union paying tribute to the late Gaetano Tanti, a former president of the UĦM Voice of the Workers, who died early on Thursday.

In-Nazzjon reports about the official Independence Day celebrations publishing a photo on its front page of PN leader Bernard Grech placing flowers at the foot of the Independence monument.