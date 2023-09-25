The following are the top stories in Malta's newspaper front pages.

Times of Malta leads with a focus on the police investigation of the beneficiaries of the benefit fraud scheme, with some 40 people being interrogated daily. It also reports that E-scooter bays meant to be in place by the summer have failed to materialise, with the transport minister saying the government will “take stock of the situation”.

The Malta Independent says that according to its survey, Chris Fearne is the top performing minister 'by a landslide'. It also says the PA board will consider an application for a fireworks factory in Għaxaq on Thursday.

L-orizzont leads with the opening of the school year. It also says Malta is among the countries with the cheapest petrol and diesel in Europe.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying that thanks to the PN's work, people can have a better life in their own country.