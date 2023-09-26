The following are the stories making it to the front pages of Malta's newspapers.

Times of Malta reports that a drop in property sales has been caused by administrative worker shortages and red tape, according to industry sources.

The newspaper also reports that two men have been jailed for romance fraud that saw a woman swindled of €50,000.

The Malta Independent says corruption was ranked as a major concern in a survey it commissioned. It also reports how NGO Repubblika has branded the police commissioner as the biggest obstacle to justice.

L-orizzont interviews the education minister at the opening of the school year. It also reports on a survey by the Association of Catering Establishments on the problems faced by restaurant owners.

In-Nazzjon says minister Miriam Dalli wants to remove Robert Abela backers from Enemalta, the WSC and ARMS. It also reports how the profits of restaurateurs are being eaten away, according to a survey.