The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta and In-Nazzjon report how top officials of the Labour Party walked out of a press conference when asked about former Labour MP Silvio Grixti, who is at the heart of the benefit fraud scandal.

Times of Malta and the Malta Independent also report that the Chamber of Commerce in Budget proposals has called for the cost of living wage adjustment to be tax free, and for an end to summer half-days.

The Independent also gives prominence to the government's announcement of a one-time payment for households and businesses affected by prolonged power cuts in July. In-Nazzjon quotes the PN saying the compensation being given to consumers is a right.

L-orizzont leads with the new sectoral agreement for nurses and ECG technicians. It also quotes Labour Party officials saying their party is working to strengthen the country and improve the quality of life.