The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta and In-Nazzjon report how top officials of the Labour Party walked out of a press conference when asked about former Labour MP Silvio Grixti,  who is at the heart of the benefit fraud scandal. 

Times of Malta and the Malta Independent also report that the Chamber of Commerce in Budget proposals has called for the cost of living wage adjustment to be tax free, and for an end to summer half-days.

The Independent also gives prominence to the government's announcement of a one-time payment for households and businesses affected by prolonged power cuts in July. In-Nazzjon quotes the PN saying the compensation being given to consumers is a right. 

L-orizzont leads with the new sectoral agreement for nurses and ECG technicians. It also quotes Labour Party officials saying their party is working to strengthen the country and improve the quality of life. 

 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.