The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads with the finance minister's statement on Wednesday that subsidies on energy and food will stay for now, but they cannot last forever. It also reports how businessman Christian Borg, who is facing a raft of investigations, has lost a court bid to stop Bank of Valletta from closing his accounts.

The Malta Independent quotes Finance Minister Clyde Caruana saying Malta is expected to maintain economic growth at around 4%. It also says Project Green has submitted plans to the Planning Authority to transform the heart of San Ġwann.

L-orizzont quotes the finance minister saying next month's budget will address government priorities. It also reports that a woman's corpse was found off Delimara on Wednesday.

In-Nazzjon reports how the CEO of Transport Malta called on motorists to travel later in the day to ease road congestion as the school year started. It also reports on pressure by some Labour MPs for the Planning Authority to issue permits for a fireworks factory in Ghaxaq, despite concerns by nearby residents.