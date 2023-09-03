The following are the top stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta dedicates its front page to a story saying that former Labour MP Silvio Grixti has been implicated in a years-long racket to help “hundreds” of people fraudulently receive monthly disability benefits they were not entitled to.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says a surge in suicides has led to advocates for mental health wellbeing calling for the sector to have its own parliamentary secretary.

Malta Today says Nationalist Party voices are blaming leader Bernard Grech for the bad results being obtained by the party.

Illum says that an explosion in the population of cockroaches and rats is expected.

It-Torċa says that foreign workers have to unite and come up with a common position.

Il-Mument says that more trouble is brewing within the Labour Party.

Kullħadd said there has been strong and positive response regarding the biggest open space in Victoria.