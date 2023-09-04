The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with an article on how the PN and Repubblika described the benefits fraud racket revealed on Sunday as benefiting the Labour Party and demanded justice for those who used their power to secure votes.

It also publishes comments by the director of one of Malta’s e-scooter rental companies who thinks there should be fewer e-scooters on the roads but says the authorities are hell-bent on driving the companies out of the country.

The Malta Independent and L-orizzont report that Prime Minister Robert Abela on Sunday spoke on planned legislation to regulate temping agencies.

The Malta Independent publishes comments by Gozo University Group about improving the lives of Gozitan students.

In-Nazzjon meanwhile refers to comments by PN leader Bernard Grech who on Sunday told party followers that Abela has failed in the most basic things and could not be trusted with people's future.

L-orizzont publishes comments by Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma who said foreign workers have been turned into servants.