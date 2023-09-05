The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta speaks to the president of Malta’s medical association who branded the benefit fraud racket linked to ex-Labour MP Silvio Grixti as “organised crime”.

In another story, a passenger on an Air Malta flight that had to be aborted twice after issues emerged in the aircraft, said anxiety-riddled passengers thought the plane was going to crash.

The Malta Independent says Norma Saliba is still a PBS employee and she will be heading the new Centre of the Maltese Language on loan.

L-Orizzont quotes the Prime Minister saying that the Maltese economy has grown more than seven times than in the euro zone.

In-Nazzjon reports the Chamber of Commerce saying that the culture of abuse on the island is placing a massive burden on the people.