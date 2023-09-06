The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with news that some 141 people have so far been ordered to return a total of €2.1 million in severe disability assistance benefits they were not entitled to as police continue to investigate a huge racket linked to an ex-Labour MP.

Separately it reports on how despite a bill allowing cremation being approved in parliament in 2019, four years on Malta still does not have a crematorium.

The Malta Independent leads with comments by rule-of-law NGO Repubblika which on Tuesday said political and criminal responsibility should be shouldered for the benefit fraud racket revealed by Times of Malta.

It separately reports that according to recent European data, the Maltese leave their parental homes when they are around 30 years old.

MaltaToday leads with an article on how the MFA punished Vittoriosa Stars after their suspended president Daniel Orsini continued to act as de facto club chief.

It also reports that MIDI has applied to renew the Lazzaretto redevelopment permit which includes a casino.

In-Nazzjon carries comments by the president of Malta’s medical association Martin Balzan, who branded the benefit fraud racket linked to Silvio Grixti as “organised crime”.

L-orizzont meanwhile carries a photo marking the inauguration of an Olympic-size pool at the Cottonera Sports Complex on Tuesday.

It separately publishes an article on discussions between the GWU and employers of foreign workers on how best to regularise engagement procedures.