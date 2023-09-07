The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with a ruling by a judge that development on a construction site next to a house that collapsed, killing Miriam Pace in 2020, can continue after its present state is preserved through video footage and photographs.

In another story, the newspaper says a small fire broke out at a WasteServ plant on Sunday, “metres away” from a pile of used mattresses that is considered a fire hazard.

The Malta Independent leads with  a story on the site visit to the Ħamrun collapsed construction site by a judge.

L-Orizzont speaks to Maria Azzopardi, the president of the Allied Rainbow Communities, who encouraged people to celebrate “the diversity that unites us”.

In-Nazzjon leads with a story saying a woman has confirmed that Castille is involved in the benefit fraud racket.

