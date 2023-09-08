The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with a report from court saying that a woman involved in the trio who allegedly attacked and left for dead the owner of a Żurrieq jewellery shop had hinted to a fellow inmate at Corradino about the intended robbery a few weeks beforehand.

In another story, the newspaper says Valletta hotels are fully booked as EuroPride is expected to attract 40,000 people over the 10-day celebration which began on Thursday.

The Malta Independent also leads with the Żurrieq jeweller court report saying that the robbers beat the man unconscious before pillaging his shop.

On the same story, L-Orizzont saus the victim had been found face down in a pool of blood.

Il-Mument quotes the head of the UĦM-Voice of the Workers’ Union saying that the mind behind the benefit fraud racket had to be caught.