These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta reports that former president Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca believes the social benefits assessment system should be reformed after a massive racket undermined trust in the system.

The newspaper also gives prominence to news that a Turkish court sentenced the boss of a cryptocurrency firm to more than 11,000 years in jail. Faruk Ozer hid millions he siphoned out of the company in a Maltese bank.

The Malta Independent writes that a residents’ association in Sliema wants a capacity study for the town, to determine what level of development it can sustain.

The newspaper also gives prominence to an NGO questioning why people with fibromyalgia are told there aren’t enough funds to help them.

L-Orizzont leads with an interview with MTA boss Carlo Micallef, in which the CEO reveals that the agency pays to host anything between 600 and 800 vloggers and reporters every year.

In-Nazzjon leads with a homily given on Thursday evening by auxiliary bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi, in which the bishop told the faithful that corruption, fraud and illegalities are losing paths.