The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with an interview with the father of prison suicide victim Kim Borg Nicolas Virtù who says relatives are being denied a visit to the prison cell where his daughter died two years ago.

In another story, the newspaper says at least 10 applications have been filed over recent months for development on arable land in Marsaxlokk, confirming farmers’ fears that swathes of agricultural land are being sold for recreational purposes.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes the Gozo Minister saying that changes to Gozo’s planning laws should not shock the system.

Malta Today leads with a story on overcrowding in buses departing from localities frequented by tourists.

Illum says foreigners living in Malta are living like packed sardines.

It-Torċa says an improvement in families’ income has been noted by the Central Bank of Malta.

Il-Mument says a number of ministers are trying to take Prime Minister Robert Abela’s place.