International Missions Day, celebrated today, is shining a light on the work carried out by missions with communities in developing countries.

Missio Malta, which forms part of an international organisation by the same name, has dedicated the whole month of October to raise awareness about the cause.

Missio Malta head of communications and fundraising Robert Farrugia said International Missions Day was an opportunity for the Maltese public to learn more about the religious and lay people from Malta and Gozo who have dedicated their lives to help entire communities in need.

“International Missions Day is just one day which reminds us of the work being done by missions around the world, as Missio’s dedication to the cause is ongoing, all year round. On this day, Missio celebrates missionaries and their dedication to those in need. We do this through the Gospel’s missionary message and through helping people in developing countries tangibly. Missio Malta invites the public to offer their support through donations, which sustain our projects,” Farrugia said.

Missio Malta, in collaboration with Missio Australia, has created a video to celebrate the values of International Missions Day. To view the English version, go to https://youtube/dcTtSIiKFGM.

Among other countries, Missio Malta is currently supporting projects in Ethiopia, where communities are being helped to develop modern agricultural systems. Another project is helping young girls achieve new skills to be able to attain personal independence.

These projects are intended to help entire communities have a better standard of living.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna will be celebrating mass today at 9.30am at Mosta basilica to mark International Missions Day.

Earlier this month, Missio Malta launched Socktober in collaboration with the Malta Football Association and with the participation of children attending football nurseries around Malta, who were invited to create a ball made of rags and recycled materials, the same way children in developing countries do.

For more information about International Missions Day, visit https://missio. org.mt/mission-month2022/ or call 9913 7373.