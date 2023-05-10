The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports how the Finance Ministry will deploy new software to help the authorities detect tax evaders. It also reports that four men, including a customs official and a Malta Freeport security officer, were each fined €6.6m and jailed for fraud in the importation of cigarettes. It also reports that Karl Vella Petroni, the man accused of the involuntary homicide of two Pakistani men on Saturday, has a history of road rage.

MaltaToday says the wife of pardoned oil trader George Farrugia exercised her right to silence in court when it was suggested that she had issued illicit invoices. She was testifying in the compilation of evidence against the Farrugia brothers who are denying bribery of state officials.

In-Nazzjon says the wife of former chief of staff Keith Schebri is being chased for €85,000 in unpaid tax and another €266,000 are pending. It also reports that the PN is calling for Robert Abela to be investigated as part of the hospitals privatisation case.

L-orizzont says revenue from VAT was up by €240 million last year.