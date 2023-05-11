The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads with the chilling court testimony of the sister of murder victim Bernice Cassar, who told the court how her brother-in-law told his son that he would be in prison 'by Wednesday'. The newspaper also reports that a former One TV employee is running the agency for migrants, despite not having qualifications.

The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon also lead with the Bernice Cassar case, reporting that she had lost hope in police protection.

l-orizzont leads with a story on the increased number of discoveries of prohibited items in school bags, quoting the minister of education saying they are immediately confiscated.

In-Nazzjon reports a press conference by the leader of the opposition, who again demanded police investigations into the hospitals privatisation contract.