These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta reports on concerns in Paola about overly dense accommodation with no parking facilities. “We just can’t take it,” the town’s mayor complained to the PA.

The newspaper also gives prominence to a call by Love Island Malta producers for people online to “be kind” to contestants, after noticing several offensive comments being posted about them.

The Malta Independent leads with news of an activist protest outside MDA offices on Friday morning. Activists dressed up as the Grim Reaper as they accused authorities and developers of “burying our country under unbridled construction”.

The newspaper also gives prominence to a proposal by PN MP Joe Giglio for courts to vary their punishments for reckless drivers based on the percentage of disability their crashes cause.

In-Nazzjon writes that Robert Abela is “complicit” in the Vitals/Steward hospitals deal fraud and accuses the police commissioner of failing to do his job by investigating him.

The newspaper adds that the commissioner, Angelo Gafà, has ignored an interview request.

L-Orizzont leads with a first-person account of living through the interdiction in the 1960s.

The newspaper also debunks a claim that state hospitals will ditch their requirement to wear a mask as of June. The claim is not true, it says.