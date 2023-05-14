The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says the parents of a toddler who had part of his leg amputated in the UK are suing the health authorities for damages after what they claim to be lack of proper treatment at Mater Dei Hospital.

In another story, the newspaper says that according to figures published by the controversial golden passports scheme regulator, one of the main beneficiaries of donations made through the scheme was the charitable arm of a law firm whose managing director was a licensed agent for the scheme.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says the police lack human resources in the war against drugs, as drug use increases.

Malta Today says the Transport Minister is floating ideas to wean university students off their cars.

Illum says that some tax refund cheques had been issued twice because the first version was not thrown away following a technical error.

It-Torċa says that Med9 is placing Malta at the forefront to make the Mediterranean a centre for green energy.

Kullħadd says the Opposition has failed to move any amendments to proposed legislation setting up an authority for construction.