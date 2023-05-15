The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with comments by Tax Commissioner Joseph Caruana who told the newspaper that his department is still owed some €800 million in tax arrears.

Separately the newspaper also reports that only 56 per cent of young people who regularly engage in sexual intercourse use contraceptives.

The Malta Independent refers to comments by PN's Adrian Delia whom the newspaper said has decried "abuse across the board" at Transport Malta as "thousands" of taxi number plates are issued.

It separately reports that Malta ended up last place in the first Eurovision semi-final.

In-Nazzjon leads with claims y PN leader Bernard Grech who on Sunday said that Robert Abela's administration has been ignoring people for years. The newspaper also reported on a Birkirkara motorcycle fatality.

L-orizzont also reports on the fatality but leads with comments by Abela who on Sunday insisted he remained consistent about the hospitals' privatisation deal.