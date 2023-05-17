The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says that according to statements Health Minister Chris Fearne made to the Auditor General, the health ministry only learnt through media reports that the transfer of hospitals between Vitals and Steward Healthcare had been completed.

In another story, the newspaper reports that three men who had been acquitted after facing charges of detaining journalists after a late-night cabinet meeting in November 2019 have been found guilty after the judgement was appealed.

The Malta Independent says civil society group Repubblika is demanding the arrest of former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and others following the NAO report on the hospitals’ deal.

Malta Today says that the Transport Ministry is floating ideas to wean university students off their cars.

In-Nazzjon quotes the Opposition leader saying that the whole government is complicit in the hospitals’ fraudulent deal.

L-Orizzont says that the Environment and Resources Authority received 3,000 reports of irregular waste dumping in 2022.