The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with the May 1 activities held by the Labour and Nationalist Parties quoting the Prime Minister saying it is time for a major reform in planning and the Opposition leader accusing the government of stealing millions from taxpayers.

In another story, the newspaper says seven men have been arraigned on charges linked to terrorism.

The Malta Independent also leads with both parties’ May 1 activities.

L-Orizzont quotes the Prime Minister saying that tax refund cheques will start being sent on Monday.

In-Nazzjon leads with coverage of the Nationalist Party’s May 1 activities saying the people had answered the call made by the party.