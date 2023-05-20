These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with events in court on Friday, where the case against Karl Vella Petroni for the involuntary homicide of two men began. A court heard eyewitnesses say that they saw Vella Petroni’s car driving at high speed on the wrong side of the road when he hit two men on a motorcycle.

The newspaper also gives prominence to a report that found that Malta lags behind the rest of the EU when it comes to access to innovative medicines. That was especially true of new medicines to treat cancer.

The Malta Independent leads with the head of the doctors’ lobby saying suspicions of a hospitals cover-up will grow if a serious attempt to recoup the €400m spent on the ‘fraudulent’ privatization deal isn’t made.

The newspaper also places its report of the Vella Petroni crash case on its front page.

In-Nazzjon focuses on reports of a shortage of medicines used to treat cancer and chemotheraphy patients, saying health authorities are not providing any reassurance about the situation.

L-Orizzont leads with the story of Thiago, a child whose visual problems were helped by a device provided by the Malta Trust Foundation. A fundraising telethon in aid of the foundation will run through Saturday.

The newspaper also reiterates its call for the government to make union membership mandatory for workers.