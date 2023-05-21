The following are the top stories in Malta's Sunday newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that senior figures in the Labour Party are becoming increasingly frustrated by revelations about Joseph Muscat and his finances, fearing they will be shackled by their former leader’s actions for as long as they remain in government. The newspaper also reports that 400 motorists have claimed damages as a result of bad roads.

MaltaToday and Illum also lead with the dilemma facing Robert Abela on how to deal with Muscat, saying Labour is 'ignoring the elephant in the room'.

MaltaToday also reports, however, that according to its survey, Robert Abela and Labour are holding on to their popularity among voters, despite the hospitals fiasco.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes the Commissioner for Mental Health saying that mental health is being eroded by too many buildings, cars and pollution. It also quotes the coordinator of the environment group Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar saying the message the government is giving abusers is to go ahead with abuse and wait for the next amnesty.

Il-Mument said the 'mafia' responsible for the hospitals concession scandal 'is crumbling' with revelations by one of those involved, along with those by the media.

It-Torċa leads with an analysis of the meeting held in Malta on Thursday by Mediterranean EU energy ministers under the headline 'Malta making history'.