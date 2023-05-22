The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with Sunday's road tragedy in Attard which cost the life of a 17-year-old girl. It was the fourth tragedy on Malta's roads this month. The newspaper also reports that a major security operation has been planned for Yorgen Fenech's appearance before the Public Accounts Committee in parliament on Tuesday.

The Malta Independent quotes the Children's Commissioner saying children need more time management skills to deal with mental health issues. It also reports that Zurrieq residents are resisting plans for a large tract of land bordering an ODZ from being given up for development.

l-orizzont's lead is from a speech by the prime minister on Sunday. Robert Abela said the government has a vision of where it wants to take the country.

In-Nazzjon quotes Bernard Grech saying senior civil servants had refused to sign a new hospitals concession agreement with Steward Healthcare.