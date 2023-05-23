The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reveals that new safety measures are to be installed on the Central Link road, It follows a tragedy on Sunday which saw a teenage girl killed and two seriously injured.

The newspaper also reports how a court found that a girl died of a rare disease because of her parents' negligence and a failure of the state system.

The Malta Independent says the daughter of a man who died in detention have filed a claim against the state. It also reports that some 250 academics have endorsed the protest in favour of the environment which will be held on Saturday.

In-Nazzjon explains how Robert Abela 'lied' to the auditor general about not having wanted to sign a new hospitals concession deal with Steward Healthcare.

l-orizzont leads with comments by Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba about his work in Brussels, saying it is useless dealing with issues that do not affect the people.