The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with Yorgen Fenech's appearance before the Public Accounts Committee. He refused to testify about the power station contract. citing proceedings he faces in court.

The newspaper also reports that 16 public spaces are to be upgraded in a €10m greening scheme.

The Malta Independent says the prime minister has suggested that the judges should give stronger penalties for serious road accidents. He made his comments to journalists. The newspaper also reports that according to a Facebook post by Joseph Muscat, a magistrate had refused to recuse herself from the magisterial inquiry into the hospitals deal.

MaltaToday also leads with Yorgen Fenech's appearance before the PAC and the magistrate's refusal to recuse herself from the hospitals inquiry. It also reports that PAVI and Joseph Schembri each made donations of €10,000 to Labour.

In-Nazzjon quotes the opposition leader saying the prime minister is being caught in one lie after another with regard to the hospitals deal.

L-orizzont leads with the newly-announced greening projects and Yorgen Fenech at the PAC. It also reports that Transport Malta has improved conditions for the drivers of light transport vehicles.