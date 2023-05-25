The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports that plans have been drawn up to restrict parking of caravans to designated areas following complaints about their sprawl in several localities. It also reports that two carers have been suspended following claims of abuse on a disabled resident of a home in Gozo. In a third story, it says 120 lawyers are still awaiting their warrant and have gone to court demanding action.

The Malta Independent says over 80 residents' groups have endorsed the protest against environmental abuse, which will be held on Saturday.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying in an interview that Malta needs stability and hope. It also reports that carers were suspended for allegedly having beaten a person with disabilities.

l-orizzont says the prime minister inaugurated a €25m investment in hotel in St Julian's.