The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta with the murder trial of Kevin Micallef, who is pleading insanity at the time he stabbed his mother and aunt to death. Psychiatrists testified at his trial on Wednesday that he had been convinced that the pair were conspiring to kill him and his delusion persisted today.

The newspaper also interviews European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi who believes the Maltese authorities’ efforts at sea are “critical” in defending European borders.

The Malta Independent also leads with the defence’s arguments in the double murder trial, insisting that the accused suffered from psychosis.

L-Orizzont says that more than 2,500 first time property buyers have applied to benefit from a scheme that will see them getting €10,000 in 10 years.

In-Nazzjon leads with the World Press Freedom index saying the Labour government has pushed Malta down to the 84th place.