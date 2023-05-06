These are the leading stories published in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with news that Mater Dei Hospital has removed its COVID-19 screening and quarantine protocols for patients and guests. Masks will continue to be required when at the hospital, however.

The newspaper also gives prominence to a Gozitan activist coalition that is calling for a freeze on planning applications in Gozo involving ODZ land.

The Malta Independent reports on a data protection commissioner’s conclusion that no record exists of Robert Abela’s conversation with a magistrate.

It also reserves a front-page spot for news of a national protest demanding planning reform, to take place on May 27.

In-Nazzjon informs its readers that Charles III will be crowned Britain’s king on Saturday.

The newspaper also reports on the data protection commissioner’s conclusion, writing that the Office of the Prime Minister resisted requests for information made during the commissioner’s probe.

L-Orizzont leads with news of updated Council of Europe guidelines on how to combat violence against women. The newspaper also gives front-page prominence to a BCRS claim that 76% of containers put on the market were recycled in the first three months of 2023.