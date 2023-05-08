The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday

Times of Malta reports that educators have been told to increase their vigilance and conduct spot checks after a surge in the discovery of illegal items in students’ bags, including flick knives, penknives and other sharp instruments.

The newspaper also recounts the story of a 41-year-old man who had to replace his femur after a strange pain in his leg turned out to be bone cancer. He urges everyone not to ignore strange pains.

The Malta Independent says the Planning Board on Thursday will discuss a development application for a Eurospin supermarket on Aldo Moro Road, Marsa. It also reports remarks by Opposition leader Bernard Grech that Robert Abela made a 'devil's pact' with Joseph Muscat to protect him.

In-Nazzjon leads with remarks by Grech, who said the increased cost of living was a scourge on everyone. It also reports Facebook remarks by former Labour general secretary Jason Micallef that some ministers were ignoring the national interest.

l-orizzont focuses on remarks by the prime minister that the government wants to create a fairer society.