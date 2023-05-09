The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta and The Malta Independent lead with the arraignment on Monday of a motorist accused of the involuntary homicide of two men in a road accident while he was under the influence of drugs.

Times of Malta also reports how The Phillippines issued a warning about Malta being a hotspot for human trafficking.

The Malta Independent says that according to a survey, Malta needs to redefine its strategy and direction to help businesses.

In-Nazzjon reports how the PN on Monday filed a police report demanding an investigation into a list of 37 people involved in the hospitals privatisation deal. It also reports how, according to a survey, businesses are increasingly concerned about inflation and a shortage of skilled workers.

l-orizzont gives prominence to official data showing tourist arrivals in the first quarter of the year exceeding pre-Covid levels. It also prominently reports the arraignment of a motorist over Saturday's double fatality.