The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with a report of how an appeals court found Transport Malta partly responsible for a 2011 traffic fatality because it had not improved safety in the same stretch of road where another fatality took place four years earlier.

The newspaper also highlights new restrictions on travel to Gozo to stop the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

MaltaToday says a Maltese couple has been stranded on the cruise ship Colombus because of coronavirus fears. It also says Mater Dei Hospital may relocate some services to the university to make way for COVID-19 beds.

The Malta Independent reports how the number of coronavirus cases rose by 13 to 169 on Tuesday. It also carries comments by minister Anton Refalo who says the agriculture and fisheries sectors have been badly hit by the coronavirus crisis.

In-Nazzjon leads with a message by Opposition leader Adrian Delia that Malta will get through the current crisis if everyone works together. It also reports how a young Maltese man is back home after having been treated for COVID-19 coronavirus in a Spanish hospital.

L-orizzont highlights fears that coronavirus will create a worse financial crisis than in 2009.