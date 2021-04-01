The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports that Malta police have formally requested the extradition of Adrian Hillman from the UK to face money laundering charges. It also features the prime minister's message on freedom Day, where he spoke on various forms of freedom.

The Malta Independent leads with a statement by the Degiorgio brothers on Wednesday where they said they had received no reply to their request for a pardon in exchange for information on the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. The newspaper also reports that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, families could lose access to parts of L-Aħrax and Miżieb during hunting hours.

In-Nazzjon also leads with the statement issued by the Degiorgio brothers, who said there is a conflict of interest within the Cabinet, which is to decide on their request for a pardon. The newspaper also gives prominence to the opposition leader's Freedom Day message.

l-orizzont says rich countries have proposed an international treaty for joint action in any future pandemics after admitting mistakes in the handling of COVID-19.

Newspapers will not be issued tomorrow, Good Friday.