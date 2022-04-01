The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with an article about how Pope Francis’ visit to the Peace Lab on Sunday will bring “magnificent joy” to migrants and rekindle hope among many who remain “stateless, hopeless and just surviving”.

Separately, the newspaper reports that Malta’s Information and Data Protection Appeals Tribunal has overturned a decision to refuse a request for information by a foreign national, ruling that all EU citizens have a right to submit information requests.

The Malta Independent carries an article explaining how 12,000 people are expected to attend the Pope's mass held at the Granaries on Sunday, while it separately reports on heavy fighting near Kyiv.

In-Nazzjon also reports on the Pope's visit, noting he will be meeting vulnerable people at St Paul's Basilica.

L-orizzont meanwhile reports on the security measures implemented at the airport during his visit.