The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with the story of a Russian woman in Malta who welcomed her distant Ukrainian relative into her home as she grapples with guilt feelings.

The newspaper also interviews former education and foreign affairs minister Evarist Bartolo who speaks about the discomfort he felt when links emerged between top government officials and the Panama Papers, as well as their connection to Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder.

The Malta Independent on Sunday leads with the experience its team of journalists lived through during a recent visit to Ukraine.

Malta Today says that there are not enough nurses for COVID-19 wards in hospital as cases continue to rise.

Illum leads with a story on unions’ and businesses’ concerns about rising costs.

It-Torċa interviews Fr Dijonisju Mintoff who said Pope Francis on Sunday left the Peace Lab crying for the migrants.

Il-Mument says PN leader Bernard Grech appeals to the government for a consensus to be reached on the country’s citizenship by investment programme.

Kullħadd says Gozitan Alex Borg stands by his position against civil society groups Repubblika and the Civil Society Network, which described him as a fascist.