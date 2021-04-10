The death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh makes headlines in all local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with Philip’s death and splashes with a photo of the Duke during his last visit to Malta in 2015.

The newspaper also gives prominence to news that Ħamrun Spartans have won football’s premier league for the first time in 30 years.

The Malta Independent dedicates its front-page photo to Prince Philip and its lead story to news of the 48 new COVID-19 cases detected on Friday. The newspaper also writes that Standards Commissioner George Hyzler has denied leaking an ethics report to the media.

L-Orizzont leads with news that health authorities do not believe there is a link between two patients who suffered a blood clot and COVID-19 vaccinations. The newspaper also gives front-page prominence to the death of Prince Philip, the reopening of homes for the elderly to visitors and an ECHR judgement saying obligatory vaccination does not breach individual rights.

In-Nazzjon leads with a large photo of Prince Philip and news of his death, as well as a report about events in parliament, saying the government halted a debate about the alleged misuse of public funds by minister Carmelo Abela.