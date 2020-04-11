These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta reports that the Office of the Prime Minister has refused to deny accusations by an NGO that Armed Forces officials clashed with a migrant vessel out at sea on Thursday. Later that day, Malta declared its ports closed to sea rescues.

The newspaper also reports that Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has urged people to eat healthy foods and avoid the temptation of pigging out on Easter weekend, amid concerns that coronavirus restrictions will lead to people loosening their diets.

The Malta Independent reports that vulnerable prisoners at Corradino Correctional Facility are to be transferred to an isolated area within the jail.

L-Orizzont leads with Finance Minister Edward Scicluna saying that the European Union has given governments the go-ahead to help the private sector, following a deal struck between EU finance ministers this week.

The newspaper also writes that authorities are expected to announce tighter restrictions concerned homes for the elderly, after a number of COVID-19 cases were detected there.

In-Nazzjon leads with a local man’s cry for joy at having recovered from coronavirus. Martin Attard said that he had beaten the virus “alone, isolated from the rest of the world”.

The newspaper also reports that 64 migrants were brought in to Malta early on Friday morning.