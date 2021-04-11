The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reveals that secret intelligence on the gang that murdered Daphne Caruana Galizia was found on Yorgen Fenech's phone. Fenech is awaiting trial after having been accused of complicity in the murder. The newspaper also reports that all adults are expected to receive at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by mid-August.

MaltaToday says former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar spoke to Edwin Brincat, a friend of Caruana Galizia murder plot middleman Melvin Theuma, a day before they were to testify in court. The newspaper also reports that the prime minister's trust rating has rebounded by seven points since March to reach 47.2% while Bernard Grech has reached his highest rating so far at 35.8%, up one point. The PL leads the PN with 41.8% to 35.6%, the opposition party's best result since 2017.

The Malta Independent on Sunday discusses how people are acquiring fake COVID-19 results for travel.

It-Torċa says Labour leads the PN by 10 points in an opinion poll.

Il-Mument says trouble is brewing between Prime Minister Robert Abela and Finance Minister Clyde Caruana as the national debt reached almost eight billion euro in March.

KullĦadd says herd immunity from COVID-19 is expected by August. It also reports that Malta is in better shape now, in the pandemic than in 2009 after the international financial crisis.

Illum says three airlines are set to operate to Malta for the first time in the summer.