The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that Vitals director Ram Tumuluri has claimed he took no salary during his two years as director and only received “accrued” payment when the government concession was taken over by Steward Health Care.

The newspaper also reports that parliament is set to be convened on May 7.

The Malta Independent says the education ministry has claimed it had nothing to do with changes to the entry requirements to the Junior College announced in election week.

l-orizzont features complaints about serious cases of domestic violence being put off at the law courts. It also focuses on concerns about the cost of living.

In-Nazzjon leads with comments by the archbishop calling for the victims of greed not to be forgotten. It also says the EU is taking action to protect supplies of grain to member states.