The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports that elderly patients with hip fractures are reported to be at risk of developing serious illnesses or even dying as a result of having to wait several days for an operation because of industrial action by nurses.

The newspaper also reports on a deteriorating situation on a crowded migrants' boat between Malta and Greece, with no country sending help.

The situation on the migrants' boat is also taken up by The Malta Independent, which reports how two merchant ships were ordered not to conduct a rescue but to refuel the vessel. The newspaper also carries a Lands Authority reaction to its story that Birzebbuga Regatta Club is being evicted from one of its warehouses, with the authority saying the warehouse was occupied illegally and without title.

In-Nazzjon says Malta has dropped four places in the World Happiness Report. It also highlights situations where children are being denied their social or material needs.

L-orizzont features parents' concerns about the excessive use of technology by children. The newspaper also carries a front page picture to announce Festa Frawli, the strawberry festival, in Mġarr on Sunday.