The following are the top stories in some of Malta's Sunday newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with the harrowing account of a man whose father was diagnosed with COVID-19, died and was buried within a few hours, with his relatives unable to say goodbye because they were in quarantine.

It also reports how two of the Vitals Global Healthcare frontmen, Ram Tumuluri and Mark Pawley, are still receiving payments by Steward, who took over the Malta hospital concession.

MaltaToday quotes the prime minister saying that according to medical experts, there is no need for a lockdown yet.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says a transition team has been set up to handle a backlog of medical appointments. It also quotes the police saying that there has been no significant increase in reports of domestic violence because of coronavirus.

Il-Mument says there is anger among Air Mata workers about the way the airline is handling their situation amid the COVID-19 grounding.

Illum leads with workers' appeal to the prime minister for help before it is too late. It also gives prominence to comments by the shadow minister for finance, Mario de Marco, that the government is resigned to job losses, while the opposition wants to save them.

KullĦadd, the Labour Party newspaper, reports how the government is saving jobs amid the economic consequences of COVID-19.