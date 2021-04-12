The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reveals that controversial fund-raising rules which have raised the ire of NGOs are to be watered down by the government. It also reports that the law courts building in Gozo has failed an accessibility audit.

The Malta Independent leads with a warning that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the language schools sector to its knees. It also reports how the prime minister stressed on Sunday that Malta cannot lose another summer of tourism.

On the same theme, l-orizzont reports that the prime minister said on Sunday that the coming few weeks will define the future for the country as it battles COVID-19. It also reports about the concerns of feast organisers and band clubs over regulations covering fund-raising activities.

In-Nazzjon leads with remarks on Sunday by PN leader Bernard Grech about the PN having always come up with proposals to benefit the individual and society. It also reports how openion surveys issued on Sunday showed a narrowing of the gap between Labour and the PN.