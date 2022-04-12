The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta, the Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon lead with confirmation, from DNA tests, that a badly decomposed body found in the boot of a locked car last week was that of missing man Mario Farrugia.

Times of Malta also reports that Speaker Anġlu Farrugia is keen to retain his post for a third parliamentary term should it is offered to him.

The Malta Independent reports that BirdLife Malta has taken court action in a bid to stop spring hunting for turtle dove.

L-orizzont quotes the chairman of the Malta Tourism Authority saying hotels occupancy is rising to a better-than-expected level.

In-Nazzjon looks ahead at the holding of casual elections among PN candidates on Tuesday morning.