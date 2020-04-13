The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that the psychological impact of the coronavirus outbreak is worse for women than men. It also reports that Malta is seeking US help to carry out reforms ahead of a Moneyval deadline that would put it on a list of countries that are not doing enough to fight money launderers.

The Malta Independent says a survey is underway about whether people should start wearing medical masks in public.

l-orizzont focuses on the prime minister's defence of his decision to close harbours to migrants, saying extraordinary times demand difficult decisions.

In-Nazzjon leads with the declaration by the health minister that 28 more patients have recovered from COVID-19. It also reports that a motorcyclist died in a crash on Sunday.