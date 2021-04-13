The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta says Nationalist MP Toni Bezzina claimed a political frame-up after he was interrogated by the police over nine-year old allegations of using government workers for works at a PN club. It also reports that major works at the privatised hospitals are on hold pending presentation of permit documentation.

The Malta Independent quotes tourism agencies saying that losing out on another summer of tourism would be their death knell. It also quotes the superintendent for public health insisting once more that no blood clot cases have been linked to COVID-19 vaccines in Malta.

l-orizzont says two opinion surveys issued on Sunday have confused the PN, with contrasting interpretations. It also says there was high attendance when primary schools reopened on Monday.

In-Nazzjon said the surveys showed that in six months, the PN reduced the gap to Labour by more than half. It also reports that Education Minister Justyne Caruana has been silent on the contract awarded to her friend Daniel Bogdanovic.