The following are the top stories making the front pages of Malta's newspapers.

Times of Malta, the Malta Independent and l-orizzont lead with the decision by the MUMN nurses' union to suspend industrial action, The union said it will put government proposals in pay talks to a vote. In-Nazzjon takes a slightly different angle on the issue, saying the government is trying to bury its head in the sand and is avoiding a solution to the pay dispute,

Times of Malta also reports that seven localities are planning to have designated parking bays for e-scooters, and those parking elsewhere will continue to be charged.

The Malta Independent gives prominence to remarks by Energy Minister Miriam Dalli that €24 billion are idle in Maltese banks and they could be used as investment in renewable energy projects.

l-orizzont reports that a man was accused in court of threatening a mechanic with a pistol and trying to run him over because of alleged bad workmanship.