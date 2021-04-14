The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.
Times of Malta reports that the Malta government has formally requested the European Commission's go-ahead for the provision of state aid to Air Malta over a period of five years. It also reports how a GO technical hitch resulted in a €1.4m shortfall in telethons by charities and the political parties.
The Malta Independent leads with the arraignment on Tuesday of Darren Debono's stepdaughter and a former bank official, accused of money laundering. It also reports that investigations into an illegal villa party are still ongoing.
In-Nazzjon leads with comments by PN leader Bernard Grech that no one should be allowed to fall back in society, including persons with disabilities. It also reports how a woman who featured prominently in a Labour propaganda video in 2013 was taken to court to face money laundering charges.
L-orizzont says it has become mandatory for child abuse cases to be reported by professionals. It also says that Air France and Czech Airlines are to operate to Malta.
