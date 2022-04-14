The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday. The newspapers will not be published on Good Friday.

Times of Malta reports that a court judgement has let e-scooter owners off the hook in thousands of traffic contravention cases, and the judgement may even be applicable to other motoring categories. The newspaper also reports comments by the superintendent of public health that she is hopeful COVID-19 masks will not be needed this summer.

The Malta Independent says the mayor of Sannat has hit out at monstrous development, blaming the Planning Authority.

L-orizzont leads with comments by Foreign Minister Ian Borg that Malta has been guaranteed a supply of medicines from the UK for the next three years, a concession by the EU also given to the Republic of Ireland and Cyprus.

In-Nazzjon reports how a company linked to Christian Borg, currently facing charges of abduction, won a €200,000 contract from Transport Malta.