The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports how a firm owned by an associate of former energy minister Konrad Mizzi has been contracted to carry out a “review” of a critical auditor general’s report on the Electrogas power station contracts.

It also reports how, according to the IMF, the Maltese economy is likely to shrink by 2.8% but will rebound next year.

MaltaToday leads with the grounding of Medavia and the sacking of its pilots. It also reports that the Maltese economy is expected to shrink by 2.8%, the lowest decline in the EU. It also quotes Air Malta saying pilots are reaping what they sowed in the current industrial dispute.

The Malta Independent describes the experience of medical students working in hospital instead of studying because of the COVID-19 emergency.

In-Nazzjon reports that the government is refusing to meet unions representing Air Malta workers. It also features PN calls for more action to protect elderly persons and improve their quality of life.

L-orizzont recounts the experience of a care worker who encounters elderly people in homes crying out of loneliness because no visitors are allowed owing to COVID-19 concerns.