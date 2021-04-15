The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta focuses on a plan which Yorgen Fenech allegedly had to escape from Malta, shortly before his arrest in November 2019. It also reports that plans for the provision of free WiFi access in public areas risk going offline due to a failure to find a supplier in time to secure funding for the project.

The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon report how Nexia BT managing director Brian Tonna refused to answer questions about the Electrogas project when summoned before the Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday.

In-Nazzjon also reports how NGOs are up in arms for being treated like criminals in new regulations meant to deter money laundering.

l-orizzont says a faction of the Nationalist Party is using Simon Busuttil to exert pressure on Bernard Grech. It also reports how an Albanian worker died in a construction site accident on Wednesday.